Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell Welcomes Her Second Child

Congrats to Ginger Spice!

Geri Halliwell, who rose to fame as a member of the Spice Girls, has welcomed her second child, a baby boy. This is her first baby with husband Christian Horner.

The 44-year-old singer and TV personality, who also goes by married name Geri Horner, announced the happy news on Twitter Saturday.

"Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz," she wrote.