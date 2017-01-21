Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell Welcomes Her Second Child

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mariah Carey, James Packer, Mariah's World, Mariah's World 102

Mariah Carey Feels ''Bad'' After James Packer Abruptly Leaves Her Tour on Mariah's World: ''I Wish I Had More Time to Give Him''

ESC: Saturday Savings, Diane Kruger

Saturday Savings: Get Diane Kruger's Rad Plaid Jacket—for Less

Kate Hudson, Brad Pitt

Oliver Hudson Pokes Fun at Those Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson Romance Rumors

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Christian Horner, Geri Halliwell

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Royal Salute

Congrats to Ginger Spice!

Geri Halliwell, who rose to fame as a member of the Spice Girls, has welcomed her second child, a baby boy. This is her first baby with husband Christian Horner.

The 44-year-old singer and TV personality, who also goes by married name Geri Horner, announced the happy news on Twitter Saturday.

"Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz," she wrote.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Hello. ?

A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on

The couple's son joins big sister Bluebell Madonna, Geri's 10-year-old daughter, whose father is her ex Sacha Gervasi, and Olivia, the daughter Christian shares with his ex, Beverley Allen.

Bluebell served as a bridesmaid at her mother and Christian's wedding in 2015.

Geri, who has in recent years served as a judge on competition reality shows such as The X Factor and Australia's Got Talent, revealed her pregnancy last October.

Her newborn son shares a birthday with fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, who turned 41 Saturday.

"Amazing news, so happy! #birthdaytwins #birthdaymade love you all. Xxx," the singer wrote to her on Twitter.

TAGS/ Babies , Top Stories , Spice Girls , Pregnancies