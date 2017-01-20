Oliver Hudson Pokes Fun at Those Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson Romance Rumors

Don't believe everything you read at the grocery store.

It's not a shock when some tabloids try to grab shoppers' attention with their splashy headlines. But it is surprising when a Hollywood star decides to address them.

On Friday night, Oliver Hudson came across a Star magazine cover that claimed Brad Pitt was moving into Kate Hudson's house.

What came next was a sarcastic post that suggests the rumors are just that, rumors.

"Yeah and it's been hell!! He's messy as s--t! He drinks out of the f--king carton and leaves the door open when he's taking a dump!! And this is when he's at MY house!!!" Oliver wrote to his followers. "He's already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won't speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank God for Amber Alert.."