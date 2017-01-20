Kanye West Focusing on Family and "Surprise Projects" Two Months After Hospitalization

Kanye West appears to be feeling better, faster and stronger close to two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion.

While the Grammy winner has been keeping a relatively low-profile in recent weeks, a source tells E! News that the rapper's mental state has improved.

"His kids are his number one priority for him and he wants to be a good dad and make his mother proud," an insider shared with E! News. "He thinks about her every day."

In addition, Kanye is "feeling more on track" as he works on several business opportunities away from the public eye.

"Kanye has a few surprise projects coming up that involves music and concerts in the spring and summer," our source shared. "Plus he is working on his fashion line and some collaborations."