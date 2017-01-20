How to Be Happy: 3 Simple Things Celebs Do When They're Down

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD-ness) is a real thing, people. 

Feeling blue? You're not alone. Gloomy days are inevitable (especially during this time of year), but they don't have to keep you down.

When it comes to bringing the sun back into your life, there are more ways than one to do it (including literally buying sunlight). Since, you can imagine, it's a bit hard to do press tours or maintain hectic schedules when you're down and out, celebs do it all the time. And although it may seem that our favorite A-listers are larger-than-life, they're human beings that have bad days, too.

So we consulted a few experts (curious to hear what one of Beyoncé's trainers has to say?) on how your favorite stars get in better spirits.

Keep reading for the three ways celebs turn their frowns upside down.

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

THEY EXERCISE

It's time to get your blood pumping! Celebrity fitness guru AJ Johnson, whose clients include Ivy Park owner Beyoncé, Viola Davis, Emily Blunt, Stevie Wonder and Lindsay Lohan, pays close attention to her clients' moods when they walk in her LA-based gym.

"Whenever clients walk through my door, they are met with a spiritually uplifting quote or one of their favorite motivational songs," she told us. "Doing something positive for yourself, raises your confidence and promotes happiness. Also, biologically, moving helps to increase blood flow and circulation, increasing endorphins to boost energy. High energy leads to happiness."

THEY DO SOMETHING NICE FOR SOMEONE ELSE

What's the key to happiness? If anyone knows, it's definitely Gretchen Rubin, author of Better Than Before and The Happiness Project. If you're down, the expert says that making someone else smile may just be the cure you need. "Connecting with someone you love, thinking about happy times in the past (say, by looking at vacation pictures in your phone) [and] doing something nice for someone else" are easy pick-me-ups that you can do any time.

Selena Gomez's smile, after visiting the Children's Hospital, says it all, right?

THEY MEDITATE

No matter where you are, you can always stop and meditate—it's an instantaneous way to calm. A lot of celebrities take it one step further, becoming dedicated yogis. This includes hip-hop legend Russell Simmons, who recently opened Tantris Yoga Studio. In explaining his introduction to the practice, the business mogul told The New York Times, "I was present for a moment, and for that moment, I didn't feel anxiety. I used to think anxiety was a driving force in my career. The idea that I would stay up all night worrying, I used to think that was part of what made me successful. And obviously, nothing is further from the truth."

Put these methods to the test and let us know how it goes!

