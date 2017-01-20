J.K. Rowling Crushes Your Dreams of a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Movie Trilogy

Warner Bros. Pictures
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling took to Twitter Friday to deny rumors that a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie trilogy was in the works. She had co-written the play by the same name, set 19 years after the events in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the final installment in the hit book and film series. The production opened in London in 2016. The project's script was published as well.
"I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy!" she wrote.
The Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play depicts Harry Potter as a father of three and an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic. As he is haunted by memories of his past, his youngest son Albus struggles with the weight of his family's legacy. None of the Harry Potter film stars appeared in the production.
Last week, theme park journalist and historian Jim Hill signaled on the Unofficial Universal Orlando Podcast that a "trilogy of movies that will be based on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" was in the works.
He also said Warner Bros. had had "conversations" with original stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint "'cause they want this to be, for lack of a better term, Harry Potter: The Force Awakens," per Screen Rant.
Hill later responded to Rowling's denial via Twitter, saying that while he has "great respect" for her and would not "dispute" what she posted, he was quoting info from a source "on the Warner Bros. side of the fence."
"Given what my source here has told me in the past...I'm very confident that what he told me about a Cursed Child film trilogy being talked about at Warners as something that will go into production after the five-part Fantastic Beasts film series wraps," he said.
Warner Bros. released Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, the first movie in a five-part spinoff series, last year. It made more than $802 million worldwide. The eight-part Harry Potter series made more than $7.72 million.
Rumors about the making of just one Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie began last year. Rowling denied the reports on Twitter in February when a fan asked about them.
In August, The New York Daily News quoted Hollywood sources as saying Warner Bros. was working on obtaining the rights to bring the new sequel story to the big screen as soon as 2010. The studio later said in a statement, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a stage play, with no plans for there to be a film."
In December 2016, Warner Bros. Entertainment filed to trademark the title Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for merchandising purposes.
As for the idea of other Harry Potter sequels, Rowling told Reuters last July that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child would not herald a new phase of stories.
"Harry is done now," she said.