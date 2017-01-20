Charlotte McKinney: "I Am So Single, It's Crazy"

Calling all funny dudes who aren't egomaniacs: Charlotte McKinney is looking for you, as she's currently "so single, it's crazy." Her words.
The 23-year-old Baywatch reboot film actress and model, who rose to fame with a sexy 2015 Carl's Jr. commercial, talked about her love life, or lack thereof, in an exclusive interview with E! News' Will Marfuggi Thursday.
"I am so, so single right now," she said. "It's so funny. I'm like, even in hair and makeup, I'm like, 'I am so single, it's crazy.' Usually I have some little things here and there."
"Starting this year off, I've been really focused on work," she added. "But I'm really out there. I'm open, I'm here!"
Victor Chavez/Getty Images for ME Cabo
In addition to Baywatch, which hits theaters in May, McKinney also stars in the Crackle series Mad Families.
The actress told Marfuggi she is currently looking for a funny guy.
"A lot of people know, for me, my biggest thing is humor," she said. "A funny guy and that doesn't take themselves too serious and who doesn't talk about themselves all day. That's what I find in L.A.—that every guy...so there's a lot of guys who just, yeah, just overdo it on themselves."
McKinney dated Blade star Stephen Dorff, 43, for about a year, before they split in 2016. The year before, McKinney sparked romance rumors with Scott Eastwood, 30. She told Marfuggi she and the actor are "just friends."
"We talk all the time," she said. "He's always filming somewhere, I'm doing something, so whenever we can see each other, we see each other. But [he's] just a good friend of mine."