5 Days, 5 Ways: Selena Gomez Is Bringing Rexy Back

ESC: Lily Rose Depp, 5 Days

DAVID NIVIERE/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

In need of a little pre-fashion month style inspo? This week served up a ton.

It all started on Monday when Lily-Rose Depp channeled her inner Karl Lagerfeld in a borrowed-from-the-boys suit moment. The real stand-out feature was her cropped white blouse that just perfectly touched the top of her high-waisted trousers. Now, if you're wanting to pull this off but don't have any formal tuxedo-appropriate occasions to attend, throw the blouse on with a cute mini skirt (and tights, weather depending)!

ESC: 5 days

Get the Look: Topshop Unique Constance Cropped Broderie Anglaise Cotton Top, $80

ESC: Kelly Rowland, 5 Days

Elite Images / AKM-GSI

It's been a while since we've seen someone pull off leather joggers, but we're glad Kelly Rowland's bringing them back. When it comes to wearing all black, a great way to keep things interesting is to play with fabric finishes and textures. 

ESC: 5 days

Get the Look: Zara Jogging Trousers, $16

ESC: Gigi Hadid, 5 Days

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Trendsetter Gigi Hadid is constantly finding new ways to push style boundaries—her latest conquest? This pastel color-blocked $1,100 Pam & Gela coat. If there's a little too much color involved for you, try a solid-colored faux fur coat like the one below!

ESC: 5 days

Get the Look: Michael Michael Kors Faux Fur Jacket, $395

ESC: David Beckham, 5 Days

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Men and women alike can learn a few things from the international style star that is David Beckham(it doesn't hurt that his wife, Victoria Beckham, is one talented designer). Yesterday, the athlete sported one of the coziest, most elegant chunky-knit sweaters we've seen in a long time. Take his advice and invest in something similar.

ESC: 5 days

Get the Look: H&M Wide-Cut Turtleneck Sweater, $50

ESC: Selena Gomez, 5 Days

JB Lacroix/GC Images

If you weren't already enough in love with Selena Gomez's Revival Tour-revamped wardrobe, get a load of this $695 playful Coach sweater. Cop the star's style by finding your own graphic top and pairing it with a crisp white turtleneck.

ESC: Selena Gomez, 5 Days

Markus Lupfer Los Angeles Sequined Merino Wool Sweater, $182

Is that enough inspo for you?

