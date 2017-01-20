Sundance 2017: Kristen Stewart to Direct Full-Length Feature Film

While the 26-year-old Still Alice actress said she's been showing the film to friends over the last two months, Sundance takes it to a whole other level.

"I'm so happy that so many actual eyes get to see it in the theater because I know it's mainly going to be seen on the internet and that's fine, but the sound is so essential," Stewart said. "This goes through you and you could only hear that in theaters. We have six screenings so I can't believe that many people are actually going to be able to experience it properly."

When filming began, Stewart wasn't too keen on shouting, "Action."

"Honestly, the first couple of times, I had my [assistant director] do it," she admitted.