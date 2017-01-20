Aziz Ansari and Jimmy Fallon Dramatically Read Bad Yelp Reviews

While Yelp reviews can certainly be helpful when trying to find a new service or restaurant, often times they can serve as a place to vent when someone's experience wasn't up to snuff.

Yelp users who have given an establishment one star are nothing if not candid in their reviews, and Jimmy Fallon and Aziz Ansari decided to peruse some of them while on The Tonight Show Thursday. Instead of reading them with a normal tone, the Master of None star and late-night host read them dramatically. The results, of course, are nothing short of hilarious.

In a review of an unnamed restaurant, one user gave the establishment one star because he or she thought there were eggs in the pasta, and the user had an allergy.