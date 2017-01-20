"Taylor Swift" Pranked Nina Dobrev and It Didn't Go Well

Do your research, folks!

While filming, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose launched an epic prank war on each other. Eventually it turned so intense that neither star wanted to leave her trailer, but ultimately work would call. One day Rose innocently decided to up the ante on their prank war by hiring a Taylor Swift impersonator to serenade the Vampire Diaries alum on set, but it didn't end well.

"She hired an impersonator to come to our set and sing to me and bombard me in my trailer, but what she didn't know was that the girl hired to do this was actually a huge fan," Dobrev, appeared alongside Chris Hardwick, recalled on The Late Late Show Thursday. "She got really nervous and in the middle of it she hit her head and started bleeding."