Black-ish Spinoff in the Works at ABC: Which Character Is Getting Their Own Show?

They grow up so fast!
ABC is looking to add a Black-ish spinoff to their comedy line-up, E! News has confirmed, and it would mean one member of the Johnson family would be getting their own show.
Yara Shahidi, who plays eldest daughter Zoey, would star in the proposed spinoff, which would follow her as she heads off to college. Black-ish's series creator and executive producer Kenya Barris would oversee the college-set sitcom.
Deadline, who broke the news of the potential spinoff, reports that the new show would be introduced as a backdoor pilot in a spring episode of Black-ish, and that talks are in the very early stages.
John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images
A Zoey-centric spinoff would make sense, as this season has featured the 17-year-old prepping for her future, including landing an internship at Teen Vogue. (How very Lauren Conrad of her!) Coincidentally, Shahidi, 16, recently covered an issue of the magazine, along with Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard.
Now in its third season, Black-ish has earned praise from viewers and critics, and star Tracee Ellis Ross recently took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. The show and leading man Anthony Anderson were also nominated.
ABC is also looking to do a spinoff of one of its other family sitcoms as well, as network is developing a '90s-set show based on The Goldbergs' Mellor, the high school gym teacher played by Bryan Callen.
Black-ish airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.