Cuba Gooding Jr. Files for Divorce From His Wife Sara Kapfer After 22 Years of Marriage

Cuba Gooding Jr. is putting an end to his Hollywood marriage.

E! News can confirm the The People v. O.J. Simpson star filed for divorce from his wife Sara Kapfer after 22 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the actor is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 10-year-old daughter. He's also willing to give spousal support to Sara.

The legal move comes after Sara filed for legal separation from her husband back in August of 2014.

According to court docs, Cuba's wife stated that the couple married on March 13, 1994 but legally separated on April 16, 2014.