This Is Us' Lonnie Chavis Had the Best Time Ever at the 2017 People's Choice Awards

When you're a 9-year-old starring in one of television's most watched shows, life is pretty great.

Such is the case for This Is Us star Lonnie Chavis. The adorable child actor who plays a young Randall in the hit NBC series got a once in a lifetime experience on Wednesday night, attending the 2017 People's Choice Awards with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Chavis couldn't withhold his excitement, and we don't blame him! Not only did he help take home the award for Favorite New TV Drama alongside co-stars Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan, but he also took advantage of every opportunity he could to snap photos with several other stars in attendance.