This Is Us Cast Gushing About "Captain" Milo Ventimiglia Will Make Your Day

There is no shortage of love for Milo Ventimiglia among his This Is Us co-stars.

Following the breakout NBC hit's panel at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour—where the network announced that the show had been renewed for not one, but two more seasons—E! News caught up the cast and they couldn't stop singing the praises of the man who they lovingly look to as their leader.

"He's the best captain of any ship," Chrissy Metz, who stars as Ventimiglia's grown daughter Kate, gushed. "I am so grateful for his friendship, for his advice, for his knowledge. And he does it without ego. When I say I have this connection to him, it's honest."