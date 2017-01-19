Celine Dion Set to Perform Brand-New Song for Disney's Upcoming Beauty and the Beast

Walt Disney Records
Walt Disney Records
Hush now, we see a brand-new Disney classic in the making.
As the anticipation continues for Beauty and the Beast's live-action film, fans received news that will be music to anyone's ears.
E! News can confirm Céline Dion will perform a new song titled "How Does a Moment Last Forever" for the upcoming film.
While fans have to wait a little bit longer to hear the new track written by eight-time Oscar winning composer Alan Menken and lyricist Tim Rice, the song is described as an "emotional ballad about holding onto life's precious moments."
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
The announcement comes almost 25 years after Celine sang a duet version of "Beauty and the Beast" with Peabo Bryson after the release of the 1991 animated film. The version would go on to win a Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group.
"Being a part of the original Beauty and the Beast was such a magical experience in my life," Celine shared in a press release. "And I'm truly honored to be a part of this film again."
"Celine was the unanimous choice of the filmmakers and studio to perform this song," Mitchell Leib, President of Music for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Production, added. "And everyone involved with the film is thrilled she agreed to be part of this new live-action adaptation."
Earlier this month, Disney confirmed that Ariana Grande and John Legend will also be a part of the movie's soundtrack.
"True as it can be," the studio confirmed on Instagram. "@ArianaGrande and @JohnLegend will perform ‘Beauty and the Beast' as the title track in the film's upcoming live-action adaptation."
Beauty and the Beast will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17. The film's soundtrack featuring Celine's new song will be available on March 10.