Celine Dion Set to Perform Brand-New Song for Disney's Upcoming Beauty and the Beast

Hush now, we see a brand-new Disney classic in the making.

As the anticipation continues for Beauty and the Beast's live-action film, fans received news that will be music to anyone's ears.

E! News can confirm Céline Dion will perform a new song titled "How Does a Moment Last Forever" for the upcoming film.

While fans have to wait a little bit longer to hear the new track written by eight-time Oscar winning composer Alan Menken and lyricist Tim Rice, the song is described as an "emotional ballad about holding onto life's precious moments."