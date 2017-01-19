Chris Evans Pranks Fans With the Help of a Captain America Doll

Chris Evans got into character for a great cause.

The Captain America star recently channeled the silver screen hero in the name of charity when he collaborated with Omaze to surprise strangers shopping in a comic book store in his native Massachusetts.

Since the actor is giving fans the opportunity to participate in an Escape Room challenge with him to raise money for Christopher's Haven, his team transformed the shop into a mock room crawling with riddles and puzzles geared to test participants.

Evans kicked off the game with a Captain America doll that was set up in the middle of the store and hooked up to a speaker. While hiding in a separate room, Evans spoke to unsuspecting shoppers and asked them if they were willing to take on his challenge.