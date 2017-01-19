The Internet Wants to Free The Bachelor Star Corinne's Nanny and She's Not Happy About It

But who will cut all the cucumbers?!

There's been one breakout star this season on The Bachelor that has everyone talking. No, it's not new villain Corinne Olympios, it's her nanny Raquel. Yes, Corinne, 24, has a nanny and proudly talks about everything Raquel does for her—prepares her snacks, makes her bed, cleans her spoons, etc.—in front of the other woman. While Raquel was only briefly seen in Corinne's intro package in the premiere, she's quickly become a fan-favorite, with someone even starting a parody Twitter account. And now, a GoFundMe campaign has been started to raise money to #FreeRaquel2K17, which, so far, has reached $160 of its $100,000 goal.

Someone who will definitely not be donating to this cause? Corinne, who posted about the fundraising endeavor on Instagram, calling out the person who started it for trying to make money.