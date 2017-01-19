Kaley Cuoco Gets Ready Just Like Us—Her Award-Show Prep, Revealed

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Every star has their own pre-award show rituals, but it just so happens that Kaley Cuoco's are extremely relatable. (Minus the fact that when she's ready, she gets to slip into a Lela Rose gown styled by Brad Goreski.)
Not only does the Big Bang Theory star snack like us, use hairspray like us and dress like us when she's getting all glammed up, but her makeup artist Jamie Greenberg also let us in on a couple completely-doable beauty tips you can start experimenting with at home—stat.
Curious about the product that keeps Kaley's makeup looking fresh (even after a long night at, say, the 2017 People's Choice Awards)?
Keep reading!
Jamie Greenberg
Whoever says they don't like snacking is lying to you, and who wouldn't put their stamp of approval on Kaley's popcorn, pretzels and ginger ale combo?
Being comfortable while getting your hair and makeup done is key. You're sometimes in the chair for two or more hours, so it's only natural you'd want to mimic Kaley's uber-cozy style. We can't all live in plush, fancy, white robes, rights?
Jamie Greenberg
What does the actress spray on her 'do to make sure it stays in place? Drugstore buy L'Oreal Elnett Satin Hairspray (which you can get in a travel size for just $7 a pop!).
She wears BB Cream, even on the red carpet! If you're unfamiliar with the beauty product, it's a multi-purpose beauty product that evens out skin tone, hydrates and is typically lightweight. It's basically the most low-maintenance cover-up, and considering most celebs wear full-coverage foundations at award shows, it's an incredibly fresh take on red-carpet skin.
Jamie Greenberg
When you're around hot tools, the room's going to get steamy. Sound familiar? So Jaime let us in on her secret weapon: Mally Beauty Evercolor Poreless Face Defender. She applied it to Kaley's whole face once it's ready to go to get any unwanted shine under control.
"I love that the formula doesn't build. You can apply it over and over and it just does its job," said the beauty expert.
See! Stars, they're just like us.