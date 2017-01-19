Ashley Greene Won't Be Getting Married in 2017

Don't expect to see Greene and Khoury swapping vows in the next 12 months, though. "I want to enjoy the engagement, and I feel like if tried to plan a wedding before the end of this year it would just get stressful. I just don't want it to be that at all. I'm just going to enjoy it, you know?" she said. "I know it's coming, and then we'll enjoy be married and that whole bit. I think this year we really want to focus on our careers and kind of starting to build our life together."

Greene wasn't kidding when she said 2017 is going to be a busy year. In addition to appearing in the DirecTV series Rogue, she has two movies in the pipeline: Accident Man and Antiquities.