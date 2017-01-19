Amber Rose & Baby Dream Kardashian Pose for Sweet Selfie

Dream Kardashian recently got some prime bonding time with her Auntie Muva!

Amber Rose posted on her Instagram page late Wednesday a selfie of her with the 2-month-old baby girl, Rob Kardashian's only child and daughter with Blac Chyna. The glamour models are BFFs.

"Beautiful @Dream #AuntieMuva," Rose wrote.

The baby wore a pink bodysuit with an owl and the words "I Will Always Love You" printed on it, while Rose wore a maroon hoodie, black baseball cap and gold "Amber" necklace.