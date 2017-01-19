Sundance Film Fest 2017: 17 Movies Everyone Is Already Talking About

It's that time of the year again when we travel to Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival.

As always, the cold and snow-filled fest is chock full of hot independent movies.

From Jack Black as a real-life polka sensation and Jennifer Aniston as the mother of a young man killed during the Iraq War to a Kristen Stewart-directed short and Armie Hammer romancing a 17-year-old boy, there really is something for everyone.

Start clicking the gallery below for a look at 17 movies everyone is already talking about.

The 2017 Sundance Film Festival kicks off tonight and runs through Jan. 29.