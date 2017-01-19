Blake Shelton Plans to Celebrate With Double the Booze After Two 2017 People's Choice Awards Wins

For the 40-year-old star, winning the esteemed nod was "ridiculous." "I cant believe the fans voted for me over that category—it's ridiculous," he told E!'s Zuri Hall.

With two statues in hand, what did Shelton want to do next? "We're gonna go drink. What do you do when you win two People's Choice Awards? You drink twice as much," he joked.

Not only did Shelton get to take home two new awards, but he also had his lady love Gwen Stefani at his side—and drink they did! After the show wrapped, the "Used to Love You" songstress took to Snapchat to document their romantic dinner out at a restaurant in Burbank, complete with a martini.