Priyanka Chopra Celebrates 2017 People's Choice Award Win With In-N-Out

Forget the after-parties: Priyanka Chopra just wants a burger and fries.
The Quantico actress was named Favorite Dramatic TV Actress at the 2017 People's Choice Awards Wednesday, beating How to Get Away With Murder's Viola Davis, Empire's Taraji P. Henson, Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo and Scandal's Kerry Washington. "This has been an incredible journey," Chopra said during her acceptance speech. "Every single woman that was nominated with me today, all of these incredible actresses, were the reason I joined television."
After thanking the cast and crew of Quantico, Chopra said, "I'm just really psyched. Can I do a little wiggle?" Referring to her recent on-set injury, the actress laughed and told the audience, "It's the concussion talking. But thank you so much—this means the world to me. Thank you."
E! News' Zuri Hall was backstage at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater, where she got the lowdown on Chopra's post-show plans. "I'm taking my mom and a couple of my friends out. We'll just go eat some real food and eat some fries," she said, naming In-N-Out Burger as her go-to spot. The drive-thru "is so long," she said, so she planed to park then "make someone else" order inside.
On occasion, Chopra finds herself visiting the fast food chain in the wee hours of the morning. "They're like, 'Yeah! you're an In-N-Out girl!' And I'm like, 'Yeah, I am!' There's solidarity in junk food," the actress laughed. "You don't understand! There's loyalty—we have to stick together."
The revelry won't last long, though.
Chopra will tape Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday to promote Quantico's midseason return Monday at 10 p.m. ET. After that, she will fly back to New York to resume filming the hit show.
Given her busy schedule, does the actress ever want to take a break and get away from it all? "I've built a life I don't feel like I need a vacation from. I don't feel tired. I love my job. I get so much love and affection," Chopra said. "I'm taking four redeyes in the next five days. It's fine!"
Rest assured, Chopra will be taking care of herself as she recovers from her recent accident. "I have my neck brace. I'm going to get it embellished. I have to do something to it! It's so ugly," she said. "I have to wear it on planes, so people look at me like I'm going to die or something."
"It would have been great to see me in a neck brace at these awards," said Chopra, who wore Sally LaPointe. Upon further reflection, she said, "Actually, I think that would have been great!"
