Priyanka Chopra Celebrates 2017 People's Choice Award Win With In-N-Out

Forget the after-parties: Priyanka Chopra just wants a burger and fries.

The Quantico actress was named Favorite Dramatic TV Actress at the 2017 People's Choice Awards Wednesday, beating How to Get Away With Murder's Viola Davis, Empire's Taraji P. Henson, Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo and Scandal's Kerry Washington. "This has been an incredible journey," Chopra said during her acceptance speech. "Every single woman that was nominated with me today, all of these incredible actresses, were the reason I joined television."

After thanking the cast and crew of Quantico, Chopra said, "I'm just really psyched. Can I do a little wiggle?" Referring to her recent on-set injury, the actress laughed and told the audience, "It's the concussion talking. But thank you so much—this means the world to me. Thank you."