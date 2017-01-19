Blake Lively Jokes About 2017 People's Choice Awards Win: "I Have a Huge Ego Now"

Blake Lively was feeling herself at the 2017 People's Choice Awards —and rightfully so!
The Shallows actress won the award for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress, beating Arrival's Amy Adams, The Girl on the Train's Emily Blunt, Money Monster's Julia Roberts and Florence Foster Jenkins' Meryl Streep. Lively spoke to E! News' Zuri Hall backstage at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. Wednesday, where she joked about how the award will change her life.
"I have a huge ego now!" the 29-year-old actress laughed. "I have a huge ego."
The gag didn't end there, of course. The actress joked that after she returned home to her daughters and husband Ryan Reynolds later that night, she was "going to make them lay down their jackets for me to walk across as I enter the home. I'm going to tell my daughter she's not allowed to vomit on me anymore. No more changing diapers! I'm going to start wearing diapers and make her change mine, just because I'm that incredible now. Clearly, the people think so!"
In all seriousness, Lively said, "I'm going to go home to all of that tonight."
Earlier, while accepting her award, Lively recalled childhood advice her mother gave her and also discussed her love of the Spice Girls. "What was so neat about them was that they're all so distinctly different, and they were women, and they owned who they were, and that was my first introduction into girl power," she said. "Watching this movie, and the women nominated in this category—when you guys voted for this, you didn't just vote for this movie or me, but you voted for girl power. And men voted for girl power, too! You guys are awesome for doing that."
Lively ended her speech by thanking Reynolds, "who is everything to me." After one fan cheered too loudly over the Deadpool actor's shout-out, Lively joked, "You can't have him! He's mine!"
