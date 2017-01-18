Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Brings His Look-Alike 15-Year-Old Daughter Simone to the 2017 People's Choice Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson brought a very special date with him to the 2017 People's Choice Awards: his 15-year-old daughter Simone Johnson!
The actor won big during the night's main event for his starring role in HBO's Ballers and thanked his eldest child during his acceptance speech for the Favorite Premium Series Actor award.
Leave it none other than The Rock to not only give his daughter a shout out on live television, but to joke that she looks exactly like him. Now that's some serious dad moves.
"Thank you to the people, thank you to the fans, thank you so much for supporting the show," the winning actor told the star-studded audience after picking up his award.
But that wasn't the only bone to pick the wrestler-turned-actor had, as he cracked a few jokes at Kevin Hart shortly after the comedian poked fun at him earlier in the evening.
And while there was a blink-and-you-may-have-missed-it moment between the two of them, with The Rock flipping Hart off from the audience, there's nothing but some seriously brotherly love between these two co-stars.