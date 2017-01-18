A Cleansing Bar That Won't Dry Out Skin? It Exists and Celebs Love it

When's the last time you used a soap bar to clean your face?

If it's been awhile, you're definitely not alone. There's one brand, however, that may restore the bathroom block to its former, pre-liquid dispenser glory: Drunk Elephant.

You may have heard Gwyneth Paltrow praising the brand's sunscreen or seen it on Kourtney Kardashian's app, but out of all of Drunk Elephant's offerings, the Peke Bar deserves a special shout-out.

Before you dismiss this product as yet another well-packaged, relatively pricey ($28), "eco-beauty" product, let us rid of you of any apprehension like this bar washes away makeup residue.