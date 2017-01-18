People's Choice Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Chrissy Metz, Jodie Sweetin and More Stars

It's time for the people to have their voices heard!

In case you couldn't already guess, the 2017 People's Choice Awards are finally here allowing pop culture fans across the country to celebrate the best in movies, music, TV and more.

Hosted by Joel McHale, the live television event is expected to include plenty of laughs and surprises. And yes, Fifth Harmony and Blake Shelton will also take to the stage to perform some of their biggest hits.

Before the first award is handed out, we have to talk about the A-list stars walking the red carpet outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

From the talented casts of This Is Us and Grey's Anatomy to familiar faces like Ellen DeGeneres and Kristen Bell, see what the stars are wearing in our massive gallery below.