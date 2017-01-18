American Crime Story Is Taking on the Monica Lewinsky Scandal

OJ, Katrina, Versace...and Monica.
We're not even relatively close to getting season two of American Crime Story, let alone the third or fourth season, but we may already know what the fourth (or fifth or sixth?) season is going to look like, and we cannot wait.
E! News has confirmed that Ryan Murphy has optioned Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President as the source material for a future installment of the critically acclaimed and award-winning series. The book tells the entire story of the Clinton sex scandals and the roles of both Monica Lewinsky and her colleage, Linda Tripp.
Toobin also provided the source material and consultation for the first season with another one of his books, The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, who first reported the news, conversations are already happening with actresses who could potentially play Monica and Linda.
Seasons two and three of American Crime Story are filming concurrently, and will air within months of each other in 2018. Season two will focus on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, while season three will tell the story of the infamous 1997 murder of the designer Gianni Versace.
Murphy is also about to debut Feud, which portrays the feud between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, and is working on a seventh season of American Horror Story, which remains shrouded in secrecy, as well as thinking about what seasons eight and nine of AHS will entail. Basically, he's a busy man, but he clearly knows what the people want, because the people want Sarah Paulson to play Hillary Clinton.
American Crime Story will return in 2018 to FX.