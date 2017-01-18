This Year in Jewelry Trends, as Decreed by These British Beauties

It's no secret: Brits love their baubles.

From dainty pieces to classic pearls to statement gems, jewelry just oozes sophistication when worn by the UK's elite. Even trendy pieces like chokers have some sort of elevated design to them.

How do you choose sparkly add-ons that work for both the Hollywood It Girl and modern-day princess?

It's about wearing "beautifully made, contemporary fine jewelry that tells a story," said designer Annoushka Ducas, who helms London-based brand, Annoushka. "I believe that jewelry should be both fun and emotive."