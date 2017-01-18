Ellen DeGeneres' Best Movie Spoofs: La La Land, Harry Potter, Fifty Shades of Grey and More

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Ellen DeGeneres has become the queen of spoofing the years' biggest films.
For example, on Wednesday, she came out with her very own behind-the-scenes take on La La Land, revealing she was actually the one slated for the lead role before Emma Stone. In the cut, the television host jumps into Ryan Gosling's arms, dances around a blue backdrop and puts on her best flirtatious face she'd surely use to captivate audiences.
"I shouldn't have dropped out," she quips at the conclusion of the clip, causing the audience to bust up into laughter.
The funny moment got us looking back on some of her other hilarious spoofs from years past. Check out all of her hilarious movie remakes, "deleted scenes" and trailers below:
Magic Michelle: We could never forget when she teamed up with Chrissy Teigen, Jenna Dewan Tatum and Olivia Munn for a spoof of Channing Tatum's Magic Mike. Who knew these ladies had such moves?!
Fifty Shades Darker's New Trailer: DeGeneres wasn't exactly fulfilled by the teaser trailer for Fifty Shades Darker. Thus, she came up with her own take on it—adding some fun with more descriptive words than "darker." See how the trailer changed once she added terms like fluffier and pirate-er!
Star Wars Extended Trailer: The television host showed viewers her take on "the force" when she make her own extended trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, including some hilarious videos of dogs and cats (always necessary).
A Deleted Scene From Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) make an interesting discovery right as DeGeneres was trying to finish up shaving her legs in the bath...LOL!
Jurassic World...Featuring Barney: Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are faced with a scary intruder in their theme park: a big purple and green dinosaur who just wants a hug. Yes, this is DeGeneres' trailer for the film, featuring none other than Barney!
Harry Potter Interrupted: DeGeneres comes a little late to a meeting with Lord Voldemort and Professor Severus Snape, and the outcome is hilarious.
Avengers' New Character: It looks like the superheros in Avengers needed a little extra help...Introducing DeGeneres as The Honker!
Stuck on Uranus: After the mega success of The Martian, DeGeneres teamed up with Matt Damon and Kim Kardashian West for the film's sequel in which Damon is forced to explore the surface of, well, Uranus.
After Earth Bonus Scene: In 2013, DeGeneres took part in a bonus scene that never made the final version of Will Smith and Jaden Smith's After Earth movie. It appears she wasn't exactly cut out to save the universe.
The Cut From Titanic: When Titanic 3D came out in 2012, DeGeneres hoped her deleted scene from the original film would make the cut. Unfortunately, we see why it didn't...
How 50 Shades of Grey Should Have Gone: In what might be our favorite of her spoofs, DeGeneres gave the role of Anastasia Steele a shot in the first 50 Shades of Grey trailer, attempting to bring on the sexy with her hilarious twist to the film.
