Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Tries to Avoid Jail Time in Bankruptcy Fraud Case

Abby Lee Miller isn't ready to leave the dance floor just yet.

Two days before the Dance Moms star will be sentenced in a multi-million dollar bankruptcy fraud case, her legal team made one last plea in hopes of their client avoiding time behind bars.

In a sentencing memorandum filed Tuesday and obtained by E! News, Miller's attorneys claim a probation sentence is sufficient enough. The reality television fixture faces up to five years in prison and a $5 million fine for the $755,000 in income she concealed in 2010. In June 2016, Miller plead guilty to concealing bankruptcy assets and not reporting an international money transaction.

"Ms. Miller was overwhelmed and under-equipped, and this led to her failure to respect to the bankruptcy process," her legal representatives write in the court documents. "Her engagement of lawyers, accountants, and other professionals was haphazard, episodic, and at times, counter-productive."