Anahí Gives Birth to Her First Child: See the Heartwarming Announcement!

Anahí is officially a mother!

The former RBD member announced on Instagram that she had given birth to her first child.

"Welcome to our lives! Manuel, January 17, 2017, at 10:36 PM in Tuxtla Chiapas. God is so good," the singer captioned the post in Spanish. In the heartwarming photo, we see Anahí and her husband Manuel Velasco Coello holding the hand of their newborn son.