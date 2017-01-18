5 Real-Life Ways to Use Healing Crystals Like Lucy Hale, Victoria Beckham & More

Once upon a time, we all laughed at Spencer Pratt for taking a liking to healing crystals.

Now, some five years later, we're all doing it. OK, maybe you're not yet sold on the ancient practice yourself, but gemstones are definitely having a moment in Hollywood.Adele credited her "bloody crystals" for one of the best comeback performances she's ever had, Katy Perry turned to them when she was going through her divorce with Russell Brand, Lucy Hale (a once non-believer) keeps them sprinkled around her house and Victoria Beckham has admitted to carrying them in her purse while she travels.

But those are just a few instances in which celebs are incorporating crystals in their everyday lives.