Paris Jackson Gives Old Hollywood Vibes in New Photo Shoot as She Joins the Ranks of Celebrity Kids Who Model

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson is taking the high-fashion modeling road.
E! News can confirm the 18-year-old headed to Paris this week for an editorial fashion shoot, stepping into her father's footsteps by taking on the spotlight in front of the camera. She looked perfect modeling old Hollywood glam, wearing an all-white ensemble with platinum blonde locks and red lips, which we can't help but find reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe.
In fact, the shoot took place at the Esplanade du Trocadero and appeared to be set with a World War II theme as she posed beside soldiers, holding up an American flag and a French flag while the men flashed peace signs.
A source tells us she arrived on Tuesday ahead of the shoot, staying in a hotel right beside the Eiffel Tower where she shot a couple pictures with her boyfriend, Michael Snoddy. Later that evening, we're told she attended a meeting with Christian Dior before returning to her hotel late at night.
Paris' photo shoot puts her on the long list of other celebrity kids who've taken on the camera over the years. From Sofia Richie to Lily-Rose Depp, Willow Smith to Georgia May Jagger—not to mention, the names we forgot were originally attached to their parents, like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid—have taken a dive into the modeling world and, more often than not, found quite a bit of success.