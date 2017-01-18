Ed Sheeran Says He's Ready to Be a Dad and Opens Up About ''Properly'' Falling in Love: ''I've Never Been Happier''

Ed Sheeran is ready for some mini versions of himself to bring into the world.
The 25-year-old singer sat down with Beats 1/Apple Music's Zane Lowe and wasn't afraid to admit that he's wanted to be a dad for quite some time.
So how did the topic of fatherhood come up? While discussing his drinking habits, obviously! Lowe asked about the underground tunnel that leads from the singer's house to his very own pub, and Sheeran explained the purpose was to separate his house parties from his actual home.
"The problem with my house at the moment is, if I have a house party, it's all in the house, and if I have kids, I want to still have mates around and have beers," he explained. "So it's good to have them separate."
Of course, this sparked the question: Is Sheeran excited to be a dad one day?
"Massively," he admitted. "I wanted to be a dad, like, last year. I'm ready, let's go—tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around."
Felipe Ramales/Splash News
Sheeran—who has been dating and living with his high school pal Cherry Seaborn for several years—said once the kids hit the age in which they begin to attend school, he'll take a break from music and focus on fatherhood.
"When they hit 4 or 5 [years old] and start primary school, I'm just out," he revealed. "I think [Bruce] Springsteen took an extended break when his kids went to school. I think that's going to be me. I think I just want to set up a little studio in the countryside—which I have done—and just have new artists come down, write songs with them, produce with people."
As for managing parenting and the pub, Sheeran laughed, "Me and my wife will take turns getting [drunk]."
Speaking of his future wife, while he didn't specifically say Seaborn is "the one," he did say he has fallen in love with her "properly"
"This has been the first time I've actually had the time to fall in love properly," he explained. "So the catalyst of taking a year off was also the fact that my partner quit her job in New York—which she's now got back in London, which is really cool—but we were just basically like, let's quit our jobs and have a year of forming a tight bond. So we went traveling and spent every day for a year together."
He continued, "I've probably had three days apart from her in the last year...but we're very, very strong. I've never been happier. I've never been more comfortable. I've nerver been more inspired. I feel like everything's fallen into place, and it's fallen into place because I've given it the time to fall into place."