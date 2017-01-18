Brandi Glanville Doesn't "Get" Why Lisa Rinna Is So Concerned With Kim Richards on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Rinna has a Kim Richards problem. And by that, it seems she can't stop talking about her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar. But it's a problem she's vowed to fix. On the last episode, Lisa and newcomer Eden Sassoon had quite the conversation about Kim and Kyle Richards where Lisa declared she thinks Kim is close to death while struggling with sobriety.

"They're this close to Kim dying," Lisa told Eden. And, "Kyle is her enabler."

Eden has been open about her sobriety and the overdose death of her sister. Lisa said she thinks Eden could be the only person Kim would "even let in."