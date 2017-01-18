Kate Hudson and James Corden Dancing With Toddlers Will Bring You So Much Joy

After taking classes with Jason Derulo, Jenna Dewan Tatum and Gwyneth Paltrow in previous episodes, the Late Late Show host premiered another installment of "Toddlerography" Tuesday. "I know you think you're in shape, but these instructors are going to beat you down," Corden warned Hudson, a lifelong dancer, during their pre-class warm-up stretch. "These instructors are a nightmare, OK? They made Dwayne Johnson cry—'The Rock!' They made 'The Rock' cry!"
As Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn" played, Corden and Hudson did their best to mimic the toddlers' moves. Hudson's training worked to her advantage, as she easily picked up the choreography. Corden—always a few steps behind—even struggled to perform a somersault.
The lessons were tiring, so naturally, they ended with a nap.
Later, when Hudson joined guests Anders Holm and Aaron Taylor-Johnson on Corden's couch, the actress claimed "guys have it so easy" when it comes to fitness. "It's just harder. It's more challenging for women—and we carry your children on top of it! Metabolisms are different."
Corden found Hudson's argument particularly amusing.
"Who do you think you're talking to about a distribution of weight and metabolisms being different?" the host asked his guest. "I mean, who out of the four of us should be complaining?"
"I'm just saying, it's very challenging for women as a whole," Hudson said.
"And me!" Corden quipped.
Hudson admitted that part of the reason she's so fitness-minded is because she's the face of Fabletics, her activewear company. "I love being active. I love it. But I can be very lazy. So, it's now turned into a thing where I just have to [exercise]," the star explained. "I have no excuse."
CBS' The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET.
