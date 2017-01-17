Chrisley Knows Best's Savannah Chrisley Breaks Her Silence After Surviving Serious Car Accident

Savannah Chrisley is counting her blessings after surviving a frightening car accident.

Hours after E! News confirmed the Chrisley Knows Best star fractured her vertebrae and experienced serious pain, the Atlanta-based beauty pageant queen broke her silence on social media.

"The past couple of days have been some of the toughest days for me," she shared on Instagram. "I got in a car accident early Monday morning because my floor mat had gotten stuck behind my pedals so I looked down for a brief second to try and get it out of the way and then I realized that I was headed straight towards the guardrails....I tried to over correct but it didn't help."

She continued, "What I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass. It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help. And then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way...so thank you to the amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing. I have no idea who you are but thank you...I could never repay you for your act of kindness."