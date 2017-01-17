Chrisley Knows Best's Savannah Chrisley Breaks Her Silence After Surviving Serious Car Accident

Savannah Chrisley is counting her blessings after surviving a frightening car accident.
Hours after E! News confirmed the Chrisley Knows Best star fractured her vertebrae and experienced serious pain, the Atlanta-based beauty pageant queen broke her silence on social media.
"The past couple of days have been some of the toughest days for me," she shared on Instagram. "I got in a car accident early Monday morning because my floor mat had gotten stuck behind my pedals so I looked down for a brief second to try and get it out of the way and then I realized that I was headed straight towards the guardrails....I tried to over correct but it didn't help."
She continued, "What I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass. It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help. And then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way...so thank you to the amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing. I have no idea who you are but thank you...I could never repay you for your act of kindness."
Earlier today, Todd Chrisley confirmed to E! News that his daughter is recovering after also experiencing several bruises and burns from the airbags. The healing process could last around six weeks.
"To all of you hurtful people that are saying that I deserved it and got what was coming for me...you need Jesus and I'll help by praying for you. And to all of those who are being supportive...I thank you very much. It means the world," Savannah shared with her fans. "While recovering physically I'm going to take time to recover spiritually and mentally as well. I want to be the best version of myself possible and that will happen."
She added, "We all make mistakes...all that matters is how we learn and grow from them. I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy. So right now I just want to say thank you again...love you all."
As the reality star continues her recovery, she is reminded by one quote that she hasn't been able to fully understand, until now.
"The only way God can show us he's in control is to put us in situations we can't control," she wrote to her followers.
We're wishing Savannah a quick recovery.