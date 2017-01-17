Puffer Jackets: How to Style Your Down Coat Like Kendall Jenner

The inevitable outer layer isn't always the most flattering.

If you live in (or are just visiting) below-freezing temperatures, it can often feel like all sense of personal style gets tossed out the window once you throw on a big, poufy jacket. But there are three celebs in particular who've recently proved you can, in fact, sport a puffer coat and still look fashionable doing it (without feeling like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Violet Beauregarde, the minute she turns into a human blueberry).

Kendall Jenner's metallic coat is just the thing to get your wheels turning on alternate outfit ideas. Sure, the great thing about outerwear is that it can, if you want it to, hide what's going on underneath, but with this particular jacket, you have to take control of the ensemble, so it doesn't wear you. And because Kenny's already making all kinds of style statements by rocking that gold shade, she's keeping the look underneath simple (as should you) in a white tee, straight-leg jeans and chic scarf around her neck.