Chrisley Knows Best Star Savannah Chrisley Suffering From Fractured Vertebrae and More Injuries After Serious Car Accident

Savannah Chrisley was involved in a frightening car accident yesterday, and the reality star's father is sharing an exclusive update with E! News about how she's doing.

In a statement from Todd Chrisley, he shares, "It's the worst feeling in the world to get a call late at night while sleeping to hear on the other end that your child has been involved in a serious car accident and that you need to come to the hospital immediately. That's the call we received this morning about our daughter Savannah."

The Atlanta-based beauty pageant queen was driving a white, four-door vehicle through a rainstorm when she reached down to fix her floor mat. The mat became stuck under the gas pedal, and when Savannah looked up, her car veered toward the guardrail.