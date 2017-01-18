Law & Order: SVU Stars Reveal Their Favorite Things About Olivia Benson

"I love her strength, the strength of her character and the authority that she carries with her," Scanavino said. But that's not all he admires in the character. Over the last few years Law & Order: SVU has shown Benson's personal life, from romantic relationships to adopting a son, allowing viewers to see a new side of the fan-favorite character.

"There's also a great sensitivity underneath all that," Scanavino said. "You get to see under that hard shell of having to be this present police officer, you have a human being with sensitivity underneath."