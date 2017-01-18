Taylor Swift's Squad: What Happened to Hollywood's Most Famous Girl Group?

Last week, news broke that shook the foundation of what we've come to know as the hierarchy of Hollywood friends: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, otherwise known as Abel Tesfaye, were spotted getting hot and heavy in Santa Monica.

The minutiae of their relationship is up for debate and publicist's spin; We can't confirm whether they're an official item or whether this is the blossoming of a serious relationship (it's heretofore been described as just two young people having fun with each other). But the pictures, which portray a very obvious public display of affection (some of which is denoted through locking of lips) can't lie, and neither can the choice of venue for the couple's, or non-couple's, first outing: A Los Angeles restaurant even more notorious for its waiting hive of paparazzi than its status as a date spot.

As soon as the pictures dropped, it spurred many questions. How did this happen? When did this start? And, most importantly, what does it mean for Taylor Swift's squad?