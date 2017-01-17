Let Maisie Williams Get You Excited for Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale...Yes, Already

"I make educated guesses and we try and get answers and bits of information from the writers, but they keep it close to their chest. It's so exciting…it's just a great finale, it makes me excited for the series after," Williams said of what's ahead. After she read the scripts for season seven she took to Twitter.

"Just finished reading season 7," she tweeted. "S—t gets REAL…I'd start preparing yourselves now…Scratch that, nothing will prepare you for this."

Gulp.

"People should be very, very excited," she told host Nick Grimshaw.

And just like you, Williams tries to get spoilers wherever possible. "We go out for drinks and stuff and we end up talking about the show. Because we're a season ahead we have to watch what we're saying because you never know who's listening," she said about trying to guess what's ahead.