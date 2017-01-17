Santa Clarita Diet Is TV's Latest Zombie Show, Complete With Drew Barrymore Eating People

The world is getting another zombie TV show with Santa Clarita Diet, but this isn't your typical zombie series—Drew Barrymore is in it. And she's Sheila, a zombie.

"She is dead, and also undead," Erica (Skyler Gisondo) says.

"A zombie?" Joel (Timothy Olyphant) says.

"I don't like that word. I think it's inherently negative," Eric says

"I don't like it either," Joel agrees.

OK, so she's undead. But alive. There's black ooze instead of blood, she's got endless energy and only sleeps two hours a night. "I get so much done," she says in the trailer below. That "so much" includes eating people.