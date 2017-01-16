Watch Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy Share a Sweet Smooch When Caught on the Kiss Cam

We can see Amber Rose blushing all the way from the kiss cam!
The Dancing With the Stars alum and beau Val Chmerkovskiy caught the New York Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks earlier today, and it seems their romantic date certainly played out on the big screen.
In an adorable video shared to Amber's Instagram, the DWTS signature theme song begins to play and both stars begin smiling from ear to ear. Initially reluctant to pack on the PDA, Val leans in for a classy kiss on the cheek.
"Why is he so cute tho," Amber captioned the moment. Our thoughts exactly, girl.
AKM-GSI
Earlier this month, Amber opened up about just how smitten she is with the professional dancer and their budding romance.
"It's amazing. It's so good," Amber shared with her co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue on Play.it's Loveline podcast. "It's been four months now and it's awesome. I love his family and everyone's so great. He's great."
She added, "Right now, it's just absolutely amazing and I'm super, super happy."
The loved-up duo first crossed paths on the set of the ABC competition series when Amber was partnered with Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Val's older brother. The latter went on to win the entire season alongside Laurie Hernandez, and since then, the couple has spent plenty of time together and made their relationship social media official.
Amber was initially reluctant to go public with her new man, explaining on the podcast, "I didn't want to put it out there [early on] because I wasn't sure about us yet. We were just kinda talking. It's so exciting, though."
Hey, kiss cams never lie and this one is no exception. These two are the real deal.