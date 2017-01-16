George Michael's Cousin Andros Georgiou Slams Late Musician's Boyfriend Fadi Fawaz, Hopes "Justice Will Be Served"

Newspix/REX/Shutterstock
George Michael's cousin is speaking out about the late musician's death and a growing feud between Michael's boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, and their family.
Andros Georgiou posted a lengthy message on Facebook questioning the details surrounding Michael's death, including Michael's relationship with Fawaz. Shortly after Michael was found dead at home at the age of 53, an autopsy concluded the cause of death was "inconclusive," but noted it was "not suspicious."
Georgiou, however, is disputing tweets Fawaz allegedly penned in the aftermath of the Wham! singer's death.
The now-deleted tweets by Fawaz proclaimed, "We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day..And finally he managed… he tried numbers of time to kill himself many times… the only thing George wanted is to DIE."
The tweets continued, "Not sure who that nasty close friend of George but I was in relationship with george micheal (sic) till I found him dead in bed."
Fawaz claimed his account was hacked, but Georgiou says otherwise.
"I have been trying to hold back on this tweet I saw nearly 10 days ago but the more I am reading and the more I am finding out about Fadi I just can't keep my mouth shut any longer," he began his post, which was penned Sunday. [Fadi] was never with Yog [a family nickname for George] 24 hours a day they never lived together he lived in one of Yogs houses in Regents Park. And even if they were, WHY were they not together on Christmas Eve? and WHY did he sleep in the car? Too many questions have come up."
The "Faith" crooner's cousin continued, "Every day I get more angry at the lies I am reading. I pray that this nobody doesn't earn a penny from Yog's death—any money he is offered for his so-called story should go straight to one of Yog's charities which now you all know how many. He never took any credit—he was in every word the peoples' hero apart, from being the one of biggest talents this country has ever produced. A true gentleman that lost his way. If only there were not so many YES people around him, he would be alive today."
Despite the rumors circulating around Michael's death, Georgeiou maintained it wasn't intentional.
"One thing is for sure this was not an act of suicide," Georgiou continued. "If I was around this would never [have] happened and I have to live with that the rest of my life...I have to pray that the police come to the conclusion I have and justice will be served."
The famed singer and '80s rock and pop icon died on Christmas Day. He was found lifeless in bed at the home he shared with boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.
"ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.." Fawaz tweeted. "I will never stop missing you xx."