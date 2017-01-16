Ciara Addresses Her and Russell Wilson's Decision to Practice Abstinence: "It's Important to Have Standards"

Ciara is the first to admit it: not having sex with her now-husband before marriage was very difficult.

Prior to Ciara and Russell Wilson tying the knot, the couple made a decision to abstain from sexual relations until they said "I do." Their choice received both criticism and praise, as Ciara was already a mother to Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with ex-fiancé rapper Future. Now that the songstress and her NFL star husband are married, they've done the deed and are actually expecting their first child together.

But in hindsight, would Ciara abstain again? The "I Bet" songstress tells Cosmopolitan South Africa's February 2017 issue that she wouldn't change a thing.