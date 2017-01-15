Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sheer Lingerie Top to Jessica Alba & Cash Warren's Pajama Party

No onesies for Kourtney Kardashian this time!

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has rocked a comfy one-piece before, she opted for a sexier look while attending Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's pajama party to celebrate his 38th birthday at the couple's Los Angeles home Saturday night. While the hosts and most of the guests wore printed onesies, Kourtney sported a sheer, black, embroidered lingerie top, paired with an open silk black pajama shirt and matching pants.

She posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself hanging out with fellow guests and friends John Legend, who wore a fried chicken-printed zip-up onesie, Chrissy Teigen, who wore a onesie printed with the KFC logo.

"Pajama jammy jam," Kourtney wrote.