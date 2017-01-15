Lamar Odom Reunites With NBA Friends Amid Recovery

Lamar Odom is finding more happiness as he continues his road to recovery after undergoing a rehab stint, drug overdose and divorce from Khloe Kardashian.

The 37-year-old former NBA star reunited Saturday night with three friends and former colleagues; Former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Luke Walton, who now serves as the team's head coach, former assistant Lakers coach Brian Shaw, and retired NBA and Los Angeles Clippers player Keyon Dooling. The four had dinner at the Lobster restaurant in Santa Monica.

Dooling and Odom were teammates in the early '00s, before the latter was traded to the Miami Heat and then the Lakers, for whom he played for most of his 14-season NBA career.

"Great night with great people," Odom wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the four men. "A brotherhood that goes beyond basketball."