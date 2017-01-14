Katy Perry Throws Surprise 40th Birthday Party for Orlando Bloom

Surprise! Katy Perry just earned some serious girlfriend brownie points this weekend after she threw Orlando Bloom a surprise birthday party.

E! News has learned that the singer caught the British actor off guard with a big bash in his honor in Palm Springs. A video shared to Perry's Instagram Story sees the birthday boy surrounded by his family and friends as he blows out the candles on a huge "Happy Birthday Lando" cake decorated with a life size owl on top.

The loved-up duo, who have been dating since late Spring 2016, was spotted hanging out with several mutual friends during the special fete.

But to top it all off, none other than Orlando's mom arrived to the celebration greet her son with one special birthday hug. He shared a sweet photo of the pair embracing on Instagram, which he captioned, "best gift ever surprise visit from me mum" Aww!